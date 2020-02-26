Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded JMP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JMP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get JMP Group alerts:

Shares of JMP opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.