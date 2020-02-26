Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthequity in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

HQY opened at $76.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

