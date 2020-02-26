Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,013,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.94 and a beta of -0.27. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.57.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.