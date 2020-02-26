Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $352.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 533.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 335.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 696,815 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.