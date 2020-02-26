Bank Ozk Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 691 put options on the company. This is an increase of 997% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

