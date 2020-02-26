Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock worth $653,665. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $572.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

