Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by C J Advisory Inc

C J Advisory Inc lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

