B2Gold (BTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BTG opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.