B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 11,202 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $117,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,376.86.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $724.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

