B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 11,202 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $117,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $142,704.96.
- On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $488.64.
- On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $94,858.71.
- On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $157,829.12.
- On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,376.86.
Shares of RILY stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $724.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.
