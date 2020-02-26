Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,951 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 80,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,103 shares of company stock worth $13,413,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

