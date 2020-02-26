Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. Avista also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Avista from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $45.25.

AVA stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.78%.

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

