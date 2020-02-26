Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

CAR stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

