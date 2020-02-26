Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Avianca worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Avianca stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Avianca Holdings SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

