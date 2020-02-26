Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 745,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 580,646 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

