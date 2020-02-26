Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACB. Cowen lowered Aurora Cannabis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.43.

ACB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,786,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

