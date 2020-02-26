Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.421 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

