Atco (ACO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atco (TSE:ACO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Atco to post earnings of C$0.91 per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Atco in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

