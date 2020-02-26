Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (up previously from GBX 3,150 ($41.44)) on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,941.36 ($38.69).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.97) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,643.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,443.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

