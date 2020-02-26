ASGN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,205 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,117% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASGN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ASGN by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ASGN by 41.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.