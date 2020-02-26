Artis REIT (AX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Artis REIT to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

