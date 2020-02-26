Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.55.

AWI traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $104.71. 17,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,812. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 80.83% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

