Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

