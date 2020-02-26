Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truefg LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 54,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,082,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,774. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,291.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.25 and its 200-day moving average is $261.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

