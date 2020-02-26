Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.7% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

AAPL traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,082,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,774. The company has a market cap of $1,291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.25 and a 200 day moving average of $261.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.