Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,889,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 44,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $8.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,082,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

