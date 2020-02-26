Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $8.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,114,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,774. The stock has a market cap of $1,291.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

