Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,299,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 967,600 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Apple worth $4,199,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. 15,082,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,856,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,291.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

