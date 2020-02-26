Apergy (NYSE:APY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APY. Cowen raised their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

APY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 127,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,751. Apergy has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.47.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apergy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

