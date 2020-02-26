ANZ Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANZ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANZ’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

ANZBY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ANZ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ANZBY stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. ANZ has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

