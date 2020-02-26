Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.

NYSE ANH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 199,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,461. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.51. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 47.74, a quick ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Robert Craig Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,763 shares of company stock worth $72,329. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.