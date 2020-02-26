Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $4.41 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,222,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.