Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

