AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) & RenovaCare (NASDAQ:RCAR) Critical Analysis

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AngioDynamics and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.99%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics 17.47% 3.72% 2.94% RenovaCare N/A -19.05% -18.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and RenovaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $359.48 million 1.28 $61.34 million $0.83 14.71 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Risk and Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats RenovaCare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. It also offers thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. In addition, the company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; and Asclera injection for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities. Further, it provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation system; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

