Analyzing Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 12 0 0 2.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $114.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.38%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 13.06% 6.21% 0.34% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 17.72% 15.57% 0.85%

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $51.74 billion 0.86 $4.98 billion $0.96 6.68 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $21.64 billion 1.63 $3.83 billion $8.97 8.86

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.