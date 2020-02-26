Analyzing Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hartford Financial Services Group and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hartford Financial Services Group 10.05% 13.60% 3.01% Hanover Insurance Group 8.69% 11.17% 2.69%

90.3% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Hartford Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hartford Financial Services Group and Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 0.96 $2.09 billion $5.65 9.78 Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 1.05 $425.10 million $8.16 15.97

Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Insurance Group. Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $66.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $131.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Hanover Insurance Group.

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats Hanover Insurance Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. This segment provides its products and services through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent agents, brokers, and wholesalers. The company's Personal Lines segment offers automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment offers group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

