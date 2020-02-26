Analysts Set Expectations for Dominion Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 86.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,995 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

