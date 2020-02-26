Analysts Set Expectations for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of AEIS opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $78.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

