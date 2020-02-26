Analysts Offer Predictions for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.18.

Shares of VMC opened at $124.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

