Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalon Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inovalon’s FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inovalon from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.25, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 14.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

