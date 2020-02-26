Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.13 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

