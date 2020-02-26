Analog Devices, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $114.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $127.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

