AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Down to $34.81

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $34.81. AmeriCold Realty Trust shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 78,124 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,845,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after buying an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6,978.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,282,000 after buying an additional 1,600,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after buying an additional 1,373,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,672,000.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

