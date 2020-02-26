AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.52. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.