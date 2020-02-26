American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Lowered to $116.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 286,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1,955.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American Woodmark by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 124,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 115,469 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

