American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 137,420 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $519,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 30,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

