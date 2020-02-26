America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATAX stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

