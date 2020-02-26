AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Benchmark

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.23.

NYSE AMC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 493,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $732.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

