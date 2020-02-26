AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABEV. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,769,312. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

