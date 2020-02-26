AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect AMBEV S A/S to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

