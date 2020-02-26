Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.61

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 1,038,662 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 4,551,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

